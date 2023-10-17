Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-10-23

YEREVAN, 5 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 5 October, USD exchange rate down by 10.62 drams to 418.52 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 10.45 drams to 440.28 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.11 drams to 4.20 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 12.08 drams to 508.21 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 669.35 drams to 24475.30 drams. Silver price down by 6.52 drams to 283.98 drams.