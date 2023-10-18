BTA. INSAIT Makes Second Historic Breakthrough at Global AI Forum

SOFIA, OCTOBER 04, ARMENPRESS/BTA. The Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT) with Sofia University made a second historic breakthrough at a global forum in the field of artificial intelligence within a month. This week, INSAIT participated with 5 accepted papers in the International Conference on Computer Vision (ICCV) - one of the world's leading technology forums, taking place October 2-6 in Paris. Thus, for the first time in the 36-year history of ICCV, a Bulgarian institution is participating in it, the Education and Science Ministry said here on Wednesday.

Computer vision is a strategic area with an expected market value of USD 60 billion by 2030. The Bulgarian success of ICCV comes just days after scientists from the institute were invited to present seven papers at the NeurIPS conference on artificial intelligence.

The developments of the scientists from the Bulgarian institute INSAIT are in highly competitive fields and with real practical application. Among them are fields such as autonomous cars, surveillance and security, virtual reality, and modelling of human images, among others.

INSAIT has the strategic goal to turn Bulgaria into a leading centre for research and innovation in the field of informatics and artificial intelligence. Just a month ago the institute became part of the European AI Alliance. With this, Bulgaria became the first country in Eastern Europe to join the network, which includes Oxford, Cambridge, Max-Planck and others.