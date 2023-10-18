If my resignation addresses all the challenges, I will do it in the next second. Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan assures that he is not clinging to the chair, he is ready to resign if it will help to solve all the challenges, but he is sure that exactly the opposite will happen if he does so. As Armenpress reports, the Prime Minister said this during parliament-Cabinet Q&A session.

Referring to the viewpoint of Mher Sahakyan, MP representing the Hayastan faction, that the Prime Minister "has clung to" the chair, Mr. Pashinyan said. "The reality is quite the opposite. In 2021, I resigned,once again letting people of Armenia decide in that situation through extraordinary electionswho is the Prime Minister of Armenia."

Referring to the observations of the opposition, according to which the government stated that if they are not in power, there will be a war, the Prime Minister said. "On the other hand, you used to and are constantly saying that if we continue to stay in power, there will be a war. The reality is different. Unfortunately, the global situation of the Republic of Armenia does not depend only on the authorities. It is another question that in the global situation we should be able to be maximally correctly positioned. I must admit that we have not always managed to position ourselves correctlyin the past too. We call a certain period "the period of peace". We haven't had peace within 30 years, we've just had a postponement of the war, perhaps at the cost of Armenia's independence and puppetization."

The MP called on the Prime Minister to leave, blaming him for the policy he conducts.

The Prime Minister did not deny that Armenia faces challenges and has always faced them.

"However, it is very importantto understand the kind of challenges. To be frank and honest, if I know that, for example, all those challenges will be addressedby my resignation, I will do it in the next second, because, contrary to you, I am not clinging to the chair and never have clung. But all my analysis shows that if I do so, quite the opposite will happen. And that does not happen also for this very reason," emphasiedMr. Pashinyan.

Addressing the opposition MP, the Prime Minister said, "You tried that scenario in Nagorno-Karabakh and implemented it. Have things gotbetter?? Of course, you cannot implement it in Armenia, but I want us at least to draw conclusions from this theoretical situation."