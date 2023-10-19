Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October 2023

Belgium to treat several victims of Nagorno-Karabakh fuel depot explosion

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Belgium has sent a group of experts specializing in burns to help treat the victims of the September 25 fuel depot explosion in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib has said that several victims will be transported to Belgium for treatment.

“Belgium responded to Armenia’s request to provide assistance after the fuel depot explosion in Nagorno-Karabakh. A group of experts specializing in severe burns from Belgian First Aid and Support Team (B-FAST) is dispatched to Yerevan. The victims will be transported to Belgium to receive treatment,” the Belgian FM said on X.

 

 








