EU, Russia and US held ‘secret talks’ days before Azerbaijan attacked Nagorno-Karabakh – POLITICO

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Top officials from the United States, EU and Russia held undisclosed emergency talks in Turkey designed to resolve the standoff over Nagorno-Karabakh, just days before Azerbaijan launched a military offensive last month in Nagorno-Karabakh, POLITICO reported citing a senior diplomat with knowledge of the discussions.

The diplomat told POLITICO that the meeting took place on September 17 in Istanbul as part of efforts to pressure Azerbaijan to end its nine-month blockade of NK and allow in humanitarian aid convoys from Armenia. According to the envoy, the meeting focused on “how to get the bloody trucks moving” and ensure supplies of food and fuel could reach the NK population.

According to the report, the U.S. was represented by Louis Bono, Washington’s senior adviser for Caucasus negotiations, while the EU dispatched Toivo Klaar, its representative for the region. Russia, meanwhile, sent Igor Khovaev, who serves as President Putin’s special envoy on relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In a statement provided to POLITICO, an EU official said “we believe it is important to maintain channels of communications with relevant interlocutors to avoid misunderstandings.” The official also observed Klaar had sought to keep lines open on numerous fronts over the “past years,” including in talks with Khovaev and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department declined to comment on the meeting, saying only that “we do not comment on private diplomatic discussions.”

However, a U.S. official familiar with the matter who was granted anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomatic matters explained the discussions came out of an understanding that the Kremlin still holds sway in the region. “We need to be able to work with the Russians on this because they do have influence over the parties, especially as we’re at a precarious moment right now,” the American official said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has commented on the POLITICO article. He confirmed that a meeting took place but said that the POLITICO article contains some inaccuracies, according to TASS news agency.