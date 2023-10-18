Iran ready to send observers to Armenia-Azerbaijan border - Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Iran is ready to send observers to the borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Mehr News Agency reported citing the Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri.

General Bagheri made the remarks in a meeting with Armen Grigoryan, the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia.

General Bagheri said that Iran is ready to contribute to reducing tensions in the Caucasus region.

The developments in the South Caucasus affect the security of the region, Mehr News Agency quoted Bagheri as saying. General Bagheri stressed that the continuation of tension in the region is not in the interest of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and other countries in the region.

He also called for taking measures to resolve disputes and tensions in the region.

Expressing Iran's readiness to dispatch observers to the borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Iranian military official emphasized that there should not be any aggressive goal or intention behind the improvement of the defense capabilities of any country.

"Peace and tranquility in the region are in the interest of all countries, and security in the region must be ensured by the countries of the region, and the presence of extra-regional forces is contrary to the peace of the region," he further underlined.

Grigoryan, for his part, briefed the Iranian military official on the latest developments in the Caucasus region.