Kristinne Grigoryan appointed Director of the new Foreign Intelligence Service

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has appointed former Human Rights Defender Kristinne Grigoryan as Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

