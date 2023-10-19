YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS.The Azerbaijani media have circulated news about the "arrest" of the former president of Nagorno-Karabakh Arayik Harutyunyan. Probably, this is about another illegal kidnapping of an official of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Let's remind that earlier the Azerbaijani media also circulated news about the "arrest" of the former presidents of Nagorno-Karabakh Bako Sahakyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan and the National Assembly speaker Davit Ishkhanyan.