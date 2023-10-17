Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-10-23

YEREVAN, 3 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 3 October, USD exchange rate up by 11.24 drams to 413.45 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 9.24 drams to 433.09 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.10 drams to 4.17 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 9.57 drams to 498.54 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 178.14 drams to 24366.23 drams. Silver price down by 11.00 drams to 287.39 drams.