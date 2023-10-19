100,625 forcibly displaced persons have arrived to Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The number of forcibly displaced persons who’ve crossed into Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh reached 100,625 as of 16:00, October 3, the prime minister’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan said at a press briefing.
21,195 vehicles have crossed into Armenia from NK.
- 14:08 Belgian businessmen visit Armenia to explore new opportunities for stronger ties
- 12:44 Belgium wants to participate in peace process, says Ambassador Eric De Muynck
- 11:46 Over 3,000 forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh have left Armenia
- 11:39 Lithuanian Prime Minister commemorates Armenian Genocide victims at Tsitsernakaberd Memorial
- 11:30 Government allocates 2 billion drams for October distributions of financial assistance to forcibly displaced persons
- 10:31 Israel to establish nearly 350 new volunteer militia squads
- 09:40 Armenia vows to organize ‘unprecedented’ World Sambo Championships 2023
- 10.18-21:42 Armenian FM, newly appointed ambassador of Canada meet
- 10.18-21:31 Committee of Ministers of Council of Europe made a statement on Armenia and Azerbaijan
- 10.18-21:03 The EU Council on Foreign Affairs will discuss regulation of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations
- 10.18-20:53 Belgian Ambassador expressed readiness to support the forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh
- 10.18-20:16 UNSC once again not fulfilled its responsibility, says Turkey's Erdogan
- 10.18-19:55 Anahit Manasyan, Dunja Mijatović continue visiting temporary accommodation of forcibly displaced persons from Karabakh
- 10.18-19:47 I noticed persistent occupation by Azerbaijan of entire sections of Armenian territory: France Ambassador
- 10.18-19:18 Israel will not thwart humanitarian supplies from Egypt for the civilian population in the Gaza Strip
- 10.18-18:16 Lithuanian Prime Minister will arrive in Armenia on a working visit
- 10.18-17:58 Death toll in Gaza Strip increases, Palestinian Health Ministry says
- 10.18-17:56 180 people forcibly displaced from Karabakh continue treatment in medical facilities of Armenia
- 10.18-17:48 300 медработников-вынужденных переселенцев из НК прошли стажировку в Армении
- 10.18-17:11 Georgian Parliament fails to impeach President Zurabishvili
