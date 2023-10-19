Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October 2023

100,625 forcibly displaced persons have arrived to Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The number of forcibly displaced persons who’ve crossed into Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh reached 100,625 as of 16:00, October 3, the prime minister’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan said at a press briefing.

21,195 vehicles have crossed into Armenia from NK.








