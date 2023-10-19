100,617 forcibly displaced persons have crossed into Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The number of forcibly displaced persons who’ve crossed into Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh reached 100,617 as of 12:00, October 3, the prime minister’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan said at a press briefing.

Over 50% of the forcibly displaced persons have accepted the state accommodation assistance option and are accommodated in various provinces across the country.

The Armenian government offers accommodation to all arriving forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh. Some of the forcibly displaced persons chose to stay with their relatives or friends in Armenia.

The mass exodus of Armenians from NK began after the September 19-20 Azerbaijani attack which ended after Nagorno-Karabakh authorities agreed to Azerbaijan’s terms in a Russian-brokered ceasefire deal.