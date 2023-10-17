Prime Minister of Armenia holds telephone conversation with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

As the RA Prime Minister's office informed Armenpress, issues related to the situation caused by the forced deportation of the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh, the regional situation and the Armenia-EU cooperation agenda were discussed.

It is noted that the interlocutors agreed to continue the discussions within the framework of the summit of the European Political Community to be held in Granada this week.