Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-10-23

YEREVAN, 2 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 2 October, USD exchange rate up by 8.81 drams to 402.21 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 6.45 drams to 423.85 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 4.07 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 6.39 drams to 488.97 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 491.24 drams to 24188.09 drams. Silver price up by 13.18 drams to 298.39 drams.