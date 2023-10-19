Azerbaijani military opens cross-border fire targeting vehicle carrying food to Armenian troops
15:00, 2 October 2023
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military opened cross-border gunfire on October 2 at a supply vehicle carrying food for Armenian troops at an outpost, the Ministry of Defense has said.
“On October 2, at around 2:25 p.m., Armed Forces units of Azerbaijan discharged fire from small arms targeting a vehicle carrying food for the personnel of the Armenian combat outposts in the vicinity of Kut,” the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
It said additional information on the shooting would be provided.
