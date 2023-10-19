Nagorno-Karabakh President to stay in Stepanakert until completion of search and rescue operations

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Nagorno-Karabakh President Samvel Shahramanyan, together with a group of officials, will stay in Stepanakert until the completion of the search and rescue operations for the bodies of the victims and the missing persons of the September 19-20 hostilities and the September 25 fuel depot explosion, the Nagorno-Karabakh InfoCenter reported.

The InfoCenter said that the NK authorities continue to focus on the issue of the persons who want to move to Armenia but who, for various reasons, could still be in the territory of NK.