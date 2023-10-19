97,735 forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh have crossed into Armenia

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October 2023

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. 97,735 forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh crossed into Armenia as of 18:00, September 29, the prime minister’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan said at a press briefing.








