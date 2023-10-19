UK-supported Cyber-Tech Forum Discusses Cybersecurity Opportunities for Armenian Businesses

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. More than 50 Armenian cyber-tech companies, cybersecurity experts and government representatives participated in a discussion forum titled “Cybersecurity for Business Leaders: How to Stay Ahead of the Security Game," the British Embassy in Yerevan said in a press release.

Organised by the British Embassy Yerevan and the Startup Grind Yerevan with support from the UK’s Department for Business and Trade, this half-day event was a unique opportunity to learn from leading cybersecurity experts and policy makers, to network with local and international world-class industry professionals, and to stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technologies.

The implementation of a solid cybersecurity strategy in an organisation is the cornerstone of the long-term business resilience. Still, businesses face numerous challenges in how to prioritise, develop and implement the security protocols to stay competitive.

With a strong focus on action and a special reference to the threats that Armenia is facing in this regard, this event provided a comprehensive outlook on the skills and connections needed to make use of cutting-edge cyber security practices.

UK Ambassador to Armenia John Gallagher said in his opening remarks:

“The UK is a leader in cyber security, offering technical innovation, a skilled workforce, sound legal and regulatory environments, and experience gained through widespread adoption of internet technologies in all parts of the UK economy. The UK Cyber Security Strategy sets out the UK approach to tackling cyber-crime and being more resilient to cyber-attack. Fundamental to this strategy is the partnership with the private sector and cooperation with other countries.

We are very happy to share our experience with our Armenian partners. Today, I’m delighted to welcome so many prominent professionals from Armenia and overseas, including the UK, at this forum supported by the UK’s Department for Business and Trade. I am glad that this event will draw in large part on UK experience and expertise.”

The Director of Startup Grind Yerevan Narine Kotikyan said in her opening remarks:

“We've designed this event with the core idea of not only building knowledge about global trends and recent developments in the market of cybersecurity solutions but for it to serve as a platform for solution providers, consumers, and experts to have a dialogue on the pending challenges and opportunities in the industry, and why not, to become an opportunity for potential value-generating partnerships among those players from the UK and Armenian ecosystems.”

Bradley Finn, Head of Innovation Policy and Cyber Security at the UK Government’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology presented the global trends and the UK’s approach to cyber security via reducing threats, protecting privacy and driving digital innovation.

Later on, the conference participants engaged in a panel discussion on understanding and addressing cybersecurity challenges, followed by workshops on the main frameworks of security compliance to unlock new clients and market opportunities for cyber-tech startups in the UK.