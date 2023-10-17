Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-09-23

YEREVAN, 29 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 29 September, USD exchange rate up by 2.52 drams to 393.40 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 5.41 drams to 417.40 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 4.02 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 5.75 drams to 482.58 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 21.00 drams to 23696.85 drams. Silver price down by 1.19 drams to 285.21 drams.