LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-09-23

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 September:

The price of aluminum up by 1.75% to $2265.00, copper price up by 1.16% to $8168.50, lead price up by 0.21% to $2165.00, nickel price down by 0.13% to $18875.00, tin price down by 0.19% to $25600.00, zinc price up by 3.72% to $2579.50, molybdenum price stood at $55630.00, cobalt price stood at $33420.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.