Armenian Speaker of Parliament praises France for being true ally

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan on September 28 in Dublin met with President of the National Assembly of France Yaël Braun-Pivet.

During the meeting Simonyan said that the most pessimistic predictions over Azerbaijan’s policy and aggression have turned into reality.

The issues resulting from the forced displacement of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh were discussed. “Views were exchanged on the need to impose international sanctions against Azerbaijan,” the parliament’s press service said.

“Alen Simonyan emphasized that France is a true ally to the Armenian people and Armenia, and expressed certainty on the continuity of France’s efforts in the direction of ensuring Armenia’s security. He said he expects the French National Assembly and Senate to express their attitude regarding the ongoing tragic events.”

Yaël Braun-Pivet expressed her support to the people of NK and said she would invest all efforts for the stabilization of the situation.

Views were exchanged on the need for condemnation by the international community of Azerbaijan’s policy. Simonyan thanked for the announcement by the French foreign minister Catherine Colonna on opening a consulate in Syunik.