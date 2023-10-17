Armenia to increase defense spending 7,3% in 2024

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia will allocate 555 billion drams in 2024 to the Ministry of Defense, 37,7 billion drams or 7,3% more than in 2023, finance minister Vahe Hovhannisyan said at the Cabinet meeting while presenting the 2024 budget plan.

The 2024 budget of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures will comprise 311,6 billion drams. Hundreds of kilometers of roads, small and medium sized water reservoirs will be constructed, among other works.

The Ministry of Economy’s 2024 budget will be 92 billion drams, which is 41,9% more than in 2023.

745 billion will be allocated to the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs (14% increase).

The Ministry of Healthcare budget in 2024 will be 18,4% higher, at 168 billion.

345 billion drams will be allocated to the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport (38% increase).

The draft budget was approved at the Cabinet meeting.