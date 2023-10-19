Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October 2023

25 patients from Nagorno-Karabakh's mental health hospital evacuated to Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. 25 patients from the Mental Health Center of Nagorno-Karabakh have been evacuated to Armenia, the Armenian Health Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

The patients will continue receiving treatment in the relevant medical centers of Armenia.








