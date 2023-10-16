Azerbaijan claims it lost 192 troops in attack on Nagorno-Karabakh
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan has said that it lost 192 troops during its attack on Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19-20.
Azerbaijani media outlets, citing the healthcare ministry, said that 192 Azeri servicemembers were killed and 511 others were wounded in the attack.
