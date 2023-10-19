Nagorno-Karabakh representatives and Azeri authorities reach agreement on transfer of wounded, critically-ill to Armenia

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. A Russian-mediated meeting took place on September 25 between representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan.

The meeting took place in Ivanyan (Khojaly) at the base of Russian peacekeepers, the Nagorno-Karabakh InfoCenter reported.

A number of humanitarian issues were discussed, including the course of search and rescue operations of the victims and missing persons of the hostilities. The need for restoring natural gas supply and the uninterrupted work of electricity system and water supply was highlighted.

The Nagorno-Karabakh representatives underscored the need for transporting wounded persons, pregnant women, children and others in need of urgent medical assistance to hospitals in Armenia for treatment. The parties reached an agreement on the issue and outlined the agenda of the next meeting.