USAID Administrator conveys Biden’s letter to PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met on Monday with the delegation led by USAID Administrator Samantha Power, which included U.S. State Department Acting Assistant Secretary for Europe and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim.

PM Pashinyan welcomed Power’s visit in this difficult period for Armenia, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a readout.

“I believe you are aware of the overall situation, because we’ve had the opportunity to discuss this situation with members of the US House of Representatives, and two days ago I had a phone call with Secretary of State Blinken. Our partners maintain contact and I think it’s very important that we have this opportunity to discuss all details of the current situation in our region. As you know, unfortunately at this moment the process of ethnic cleansing of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh continues, and this is a very tragic fact. We were trying to warn the international community that the ethnic cleansing would happen, but regrettably we were unable to prevent it. But this situation and the tension continues to grow in our region, and now it is very important to take concrete steps to prevent further escalation and even bigger problems. I am very glad for this opportunity and I welcome you in our country,” PM Nikol Pashinyan said.

Samantha Power thanked the Prime Minister for the warm reception.

“I know how busy you are given the current situation. President Biden sent me and my delegation here to underscore the U.S.’s deep commitment to Armenia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and democracy. I know that the USAID is working with the Armenian people, and the government of Armenia has never displayed irresolution in this matter, and this is very important. We have arrived in Armenia, and I hope to once again have a chance to come here to discuss our steps aimed at strengthening your deepening democracy, but during this visit, of course, we are focused on a concrete crisis, on the humanitarian needs of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, the humanitarian needs of those who fled Nagorno-Karabakh. I believe approximately 5000 people crossed into Armenia today, and we are treating very seriously our responsibility to mobilize resources, ourselves, to support the local self-governing bodies in finding accommodation and other measures of assistance, but also to encourage other countries to do the same. The United States of America will continue to work with both your and the Azerbaijani government in the direction of achieving lasting peace between the countries, also taking into consideration the deep economic benefit and stability it would ensure for the Armenian people. The steps you have taken in separation of powers, fight against corruption, these are all investments in Armenia’s future,” Power said.

The USAID Administrator conveyed U.S. President Joe Biden’s letter addressed to PM Nikol Pashinyan.

They then discussed the humanitarian situation in NK, the opportunities for providing support to Armenians of NK, the developments in the region, and the future development and expansion of Armenia-USA cooperation.