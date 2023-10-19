Nagorno-Karabakh unable to assess full extent of damages to civilian infrastructures due to disruption of communications

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Nagorno-Karabakh authorities are unable to assess the extent of damages to civilian infrastructures during the September 19-20 Azeri attack due to disruption of communication and transport, the Nagorno-Karabakh State Service of Emergency Situations said in a statement on September 22.

“Civilian and public infrastructures were targeted by Azerbaijan during its large-scale military operations unleashed September 19-20. The Azerbaijani military fired missile-artillery and air strikes at residential buildings, kindergartens, schools, cars were also damaged. Furthermore, not a single military facility or any military equipment was located near these infrastructures,” the Nagorno-Karabakh State Service of Emergency Situations said.

It is impossible to completely assess the volume of the damage because of the absence of communication and transport, as well as the blocking of the roads linking Stepanakert with the regions.