PM Pashinyan, EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar discuss military-political situation around Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on September 22 in Yerevan met with European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Vassilis Maragos also participated in the meeting, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release.

The military-political situation around Nagorno-Karabakh and steps for overcoming it were discussed.

Both sides underscored the need for guarantees ensuring the security and rights of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The current situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border was also discussed.

Views were exchanged around the current course of cooperation between Armenia and the EU.