Negotiations underway between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan on withdrawal of troops
15:07, 22 September 2023
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Negotiations brokered by Russian peacekeepers are underway between Nagorno-Karabakh representatives and the Azerbaijani side on organizing a process of withdrawal of troops and ensuring the return of evacuated citizens to their settlements after the military aggression, the Nagorno-Karabakh InfoCenter reported.
The procedure of entering and exiting NK for citizens is also under discussion.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | Español | AMP Version