Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October 2023

Negotiations underway between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan on withdrawal of troops

Negotiations underway between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan on withdrawal of troops

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Negotiations brokered by Russian peacekeepers are underway between Nagorno-Karabakh representatives and the Azerbaijani side on organizing a process of withdrawal of troops and ensuring the return of evacuated citizens to their settlements after the military aggression, the Nagorno-Karabakh InfoCenter reported.

The procedure of entering and exiting NK for citizens is also under discussion.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]