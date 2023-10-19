Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October 2023

Nagorno-Karabakh issues statement after first meeting with Azerbaijani authorities in Yevlakh

Nagorno-Karabakh issues statement after first meeting with Azerbaijani authorities in Yevlakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Nagorno-Karabakh authorities have released a statement after the first meeting with Azerbaijani representatives in Yevlakh.

“On September 21, a meeting between representatives of Azerbaijan and Artsakh took place under Russian mediation in the city of Yevlakh. During the meeting which proceeded in a businesslike atmosphere, a number of issues of importance for both sides were discussed. The parties particularly underscored that all existing issues should be discussed in a peaceful atmosphere, with readiness to continue the meetings,” the Nagorno-Karabakh official InfoCenter said in a statement.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]