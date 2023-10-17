Pashinyan, Macron emphasize need for international mechanisms for de-escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh
18:06, 19 September 2023
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday spoke by phone with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Pashinyan and Macron discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the Azerbaijani attack, the Armenian Prime Minister’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan said in a readout on social media.
Both sides underscored the inadmissibility of the use of force and the need for launching international mechanisms for de-escalation. The French President informed that France is initiating an emergency session in the UN Security Council on the situation, the PM’s spokesperson said.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | En Français | باللغة العربية | Español | AMP Version