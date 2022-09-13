Fire breaks out in forests of Armenia’s Jermuk as a result of Azerbaijani shooting 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. A fire broke out in the forests of Armenia’s Jermuk town as a result of the shots fired by the Azerbaijani armed forces, Emergency Situations Ministry’s spokesperson Hayk Kostanyan told Armenpress, adding: “The fact that the fires broke out as a result of combat operations is obvious”.

He added that they are unable to conduct firefighting works in the areas that are observed by the adversary, whereas in the areas, which are not observed by the adversary, they carry out firefighting operations.

The fire broke out at around 18:00.

On September 13, starting at 00:05, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a major military attack in several directions against Armenia, primarily using artillery and UAVs. 49 Armenian troops were killed and 3 civilians were wounded in the Azerbaijani attack.