‘US must be bold and unwavering in our support for Armenian people and against Azerbaijan’s violence’ - Congressman

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. US Congressman David N. Cicilline condemned the latest Azerbaijani attack against Armenia.

"This is an unprovoked and unwarranted attack on the Armenian people and is a clear violation by Azerbaijan of the latest peace treaty and we must hold them accountable”, the Congressman said on Twitter. “The US must be bold and unwavering in our support for the Armenian people and against Azerbaijan’s violence”, he added.

On September 13, starting at 00:05, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a major military attack in several directions against Armenia, primarily using artillery and UAVs. 49 Armenian troops were killed and 3 civilians were wounded in the Azerbaijani attack. As of 14:00, September 14, the situation along several sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains extremely tense.