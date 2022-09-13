Azerbaijani aggression is a manifestation of state level policy of xenophobia against Armenia - EAFJD

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) called on the EU leadership to clearly and unequivocally condemn the attack of authoritarian Azerbaijan against Armenia.

“We are expecting you to do everything in your power to stop the Azerbaijani aggression which is a manifestation of the state level policy of xenophobia against Armenia and expansionist policy of Azerbaijan. Human life is invaluable, be it in Ukraine or Armenia. As EU citizens we do believe that a regular dictator such as Aliyev cannot buy silence or dignity in exchange for potentially supplying a very small portion of EU’s gas", the EAFJD said in a statement.

The EAFJD called on President of the European Council Charles Michel, EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar and President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola to stand up for “human life, dignity and against this blatant aggression by an authoritarian regime in the EU neighborhood, such as Azerbaijan which risks destabilizing the whole region”.

On September 13, starting at 00:05, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a major military attack in several directions against Armenia, primarily using artillery and UAVs. 49 Armenian servicemen were killed in the Azerbaijani attack. As of 14:00, September 13, the situation along several sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains extremely tense.