Putin takes all efforts to de-escalate situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border – Kremlin

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. It is difficult to overestimate Russia’s role in resolving the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan and Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking all efforts to stabilize the situation, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, according to TASS.

“It is difficult to overestimate Russia’s role, personally Putin’s role. Naturally, the president is taking all efforts to contribute to de-escalation on the border, these efforts continue,” Peskov said.

Peskov did not comment on the fact that Armenia has applied to the CSTO over the border escalation.

“I wouldn’t want to say more at this moment. Work is being done, different arrangements, I wouldn’t want to announce anything before the arrangement process ends,” Peskov said.