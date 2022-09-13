Armenian FM, Deputy Secretary General of CSTO discuss prospects of launching existing mechanisms

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. On September 13, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone conversation with the Deputy Secretary General of the CSTO Valeriy Semerikov.

Minister Mirzoyan presented to his interlocutor the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border resulting from the large-scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan at midnight on September 13, the foreign ministry said in a readout.

The prospects of implementing the existing CSTO mechanisms were discussed.