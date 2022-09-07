STARMUS VI: Armenia should make all efforts to launch new satellite - Scott Hubbard

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The first three days of STARMUS VI Festival in Armenia were fantastic and a part of the promise has been made as the link between art and science has been ensured, physicist Scott Hubbard said during a press conference on the sidelines of the Festival.

“I should say that there is music in science and there is science in music. This was really a very influential discovery and impression. I also talked to my colleagues, I knew some of them, but some of them are new colleagues. I think that Armenia should continue its commitment and all efforts in the direction of launching its second satellite because after the creation of CubeSats it’s obvious that new countries could be involved in the field of space research”, Scott Hubbard said.