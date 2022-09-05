Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 September 2022

Armenian Defense Minister visits U.S.

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan is leading a delegation on a working visit to the United States of America, the Defense Ministry said.

