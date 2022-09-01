Generation AI program launched in Armenia’s Ministry of Education

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. An event marking the launch of the program Generation AI (Artificial Intelligence) was held today at the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia, the ministry reports.

During the event the sides, in the person of Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan and Founding Director of the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST) Armen Orujyan signed a cooperation agreement, which enshrines the main directions for the implementation of the program.

Photos by Hayk Manukyan

In his remarks Minister Dumanyan said that this program will put a basis for the organization of artificial intelligence education in a number of high schools in Armenia, and it will launch from Tavush province.

“We should develop regulations relating to credit system connected with the results so that the students, who will pass with this program and will continue their professional education in a university, have a chance to transfer their knowledge gained in school to a university in the form of a credit”, he said, highlighting the necessity of creating a link between the school and the university. “We are ought to develop this direction in order to have an educational field in accordance with international standards, for you to be recognizable, assessable and acceptable in the international education system”.

“We very much highlight this cooperation as we consider artificial intelligence as a promoter not only in terms of investing in education system, but also providing our students with a competitive knowledge. We are very happy for this cooperation, and we are starting the practical stage of the program with joint efforts. We hope it will be spread in the schools of the entire Republic in a short period of time, and we will be able to jointly make a systematic change”, Armen Orujyan said.

In her turn Deputy Minister of Education Zhanna Andreasyan said that the program is completely among the targets of education strategy. “I am confident that as a a result of this cooperation we will be able to register qualitative changes because we will introduce a new content and program in schools, as well as a new way of working and teaching”, she said.

Within the framework of the program, starting January 2023, students of several high schools of Yerevan and Tavush province will have an opportunity to study deep mathematics, programming, to get aquainted with machine learning and deep study basis, as well as to get necessary skills and professional orientation.