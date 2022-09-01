Successful implementation of 2030 Education Program to guarantee Armenia’s future – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated students and teachers on Knowledge and School Day in his speech at the September 1 Cabinet meeting.

“On July 28, 2022 the Government approved the 2030 Education Program bill which must be debated and finalized in parliament. The program outlines our mid-term actions in the areas of pre-school education, public education, vocational education and teaching, higher and post-graduate education. I believe that the successful implementation of this document will guarantee Armenia’s future,” Pashinyan added.