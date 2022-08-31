Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 August 2022

Pashinyan-Michel-Aliyev meeting ends in Brussels

Pashinyan-Michel-Aliyev meeting ends in Brussels

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has ended in Brussels. It lasted about four hours behind closed doors. Details about the results of the negotiations are not yet known.

Three meetings in the same format have already been held in Brussels. The first meeting took place on December 14, 2021, the second on April 6, 2022, and the third on May 23, 2022.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]