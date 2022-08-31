YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Today, 2022 August 31, marks the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and India.

Armenian analysts and researchers studying India consider this anniversary to be a good opportunity to revalue the Armenian-Indian relations based on centuries-old friendship and for Yerevan to start looking East, not only at China – which is building the New Silk Road, but also at India, the homeland of chess, tea, Yoga, elephants, spices, Buddhism and also the famous Bollywood movies, which is building the North-South International Transport Corridor and presenting a serious bid in the newly forming world order with its huge economic, scientific and technological potential. The keywords in this description aren’t the traditional visiting cards of India – chess, tea, elephants or Bollywood, but rather the characteristics emphasizing its modern opportunities. This was one of the main messages of the Indian Ambassador to Armenia Kishan Dan Dewal’s interview with ARMENPRESS.

Ararat Kostanian, Research Fellow at the Oriental Studies Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia and Research Fellow at the Indian Usanas Foundation think-tank, attached importance to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties, emphasizing the need to deepen and increase the level of bilateral relations. In an interview with ARMENPRESS, Kostanian spoke about India’s economic and political plans to reach the West and the important role reserved for Iran and Armenia in these plans.

“There isn’t much talk or focus in Armenia on the reality that today, in Asia, after China became an economic power, it is already India which is taking steps to develop its economy and technologies and it already has roads to reach our region and the Middle East. India is already ready and is openly saying that it has its plan and that Iran and Armenia are assuming a very important role in our region in that plan. In this sense, yes, I attach importance to the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and India,” Kostanian said.

In this context, Kostanian emphasized that it is necessary to find opportunities to further deepen the Armenian-Indian relations, not forgetting that Armenians had a big role in India and particularly in Kolkata, as an Armenian community, which still exists.

“The Indian people and experts, politicians and historians still have bright memories from the Armenian presence in India, and to this day English-language books are being written about the Armenian community of Kolkata. Thus, by taking into account this reality, we must be able to develop our relations not only on the political level but also in scientific, educational, cultural and other key areas, why not also in IT, in jointly creating technologies and entering the big market,” Kostanian said.

Meanwhile, public-political figure and systems analyst Garegin Chugaszyan spoke about the developing “new world order” and the growing role and reputation of India.

Chugaszyan is certain that India will assume a far bigger role in the “new world order”. Furthermore, the expert argues that in this new world order, or in the “era of the fourth industrial revolution”, the progress of the Armenian people and Armenia will again be connected with India, because the two countries have the opportunity to get connected through the North-South International Transport Corridor spanning from India to Europe.

According to Chugaszyan, in many ways India will have a unique mission in the new world order because on one hand it is the bearer of one of the world’s most ancient cultures, and on the other hand it is becoming a leader of modern technologies and the fourth industrial revolution.

“Mankind needs this synthesis of deep spiritual heritage and mastering technological progress,” Chugaszyan said.

In this context, the analyst sees obvious similarities between the Armenian and Indian peoples, because by being very ancient peoples and attaching importance to their identity both were able to get adapted to new situations and master new inventions and technologies.

“The experience of the previous era shows that the advancement and progress of the Armenian people was always connected with India, that’s where new ideas on Armenian statehood and constitution were born. In the 16-17th centuries Armenians traveled to India and returned with fresh ideas. And I believe that this same thing will happen in the new fourth industrial era: all big and small identities must be renewed. Like I said, Armenians and Indians are very similar in this regard. And since there are common interests, the Armenian-Indian interests in the world are uniquely matching today: Although we are a small country, but we are a country on the North-South axis, we are a small circle in the big chain, and India is one of the main countries building the North-South International Transport Corridor, therefore we can have very serious cooperation on this basis,” Chugaszyan said.

Aram Sargsyan