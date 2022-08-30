First patient infected with monkeypox dies in USA

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Authorities in the US state of Texas have reported the first death of a person suffering from monkeypox, ARMENPRESS reports, "RIA Novosti" informs that the local health department informed.

According to the department, the deceased was an elderly resident of Houston, Harris County, with a weakened immune system.

"The case is being investigated to find out what role the monkeypox played in the death of the citizen," the press release said.

Texas officials and media say this is the first case in the state.