Portuguese football star Luis Figo in Armenia to join Digitain as brand ambassador

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Portuguese retired football player Luis Figo is now the brand ambassador for Digitain, the award-winning global sportsbook software and iGaming platform provider.

Speaking at a press conference in Yerevan, Luis Figo said he will do his best to advance the company’s projects and plans to visit various countries for business meetings in the next 6 months.

Photos by Gevorg Perkuperkyan

“It is a big honor for me to join the Digitain family, to return to Yerevan. The last time I was here I was participating in the Legends Match,” Figo said, referring to the 2018 July all-star Europe vs. Latin America exhibition football match.

“When you come to play football you don’t have much opportunity to see and get to know the culture of the country and to meet people. You just come to the airport and then to the hotel. That’s why I am very happy to return to Armenia, now I have time to get to know the country,” Figo added.

Journalists and fans got the chance to ask Figo various questions from his career, his personal life and upcoming plans.

“Playing football was my dream and I never expected to reach such level. I think that in football, just like elsewhere, if you don’t have teamwork you can’t succeed as an individual. Success depends on certain people. There can be exceptions but what matters is team spirit and team victory,” Figo said.

The Portuguese football star said he considers himself to be lucky because he’s had the chance to play in the world’s best teams with the world’s best players.

Asked in what team he’d prefer to play if he had the chance to chose, Figo said he’s been watching the matches of Liverpool since childhood, but during his career he didn’t succeed to play in England.

“They didn’t let me play in England, I think I’d play in Liverpool,” Figo said.

Comparing the football of his time to the present-day football, Figo said that life, society and technologies have developed and the difference is very big.

“I think everything has changed, there is difference in the training of the footballers, the equipment, boots, staff, technologies, there is very much information these days, but nothing has changed in terms of emotions,” Figo said.

Figo added that he’s never wanted to become a coach.

“I wanted to be a manager but not a coach,” Figo said.