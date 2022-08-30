Ankara links normalization with Yerevan to Armenian-Azerbaijani relations – MP

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament of Armenia from the ruling Civil Contract faction Arsen Torosyan says it’s necessary to look at the issue of the Armenian-Turkish normalization with moderate optimism.

Asked how he assesses the current normalization process between Armenia and Turkey, whether he sees any progress or not, Mr. Torosyan told ARMENPRESS that there is no need to have great, “sky-high” expectations in that process, taking into account the experience of the normalization of the Armenian-Turkish relations, which has been going on for decades, but in fact has not succeeded.

“The recent high-level statements made by Turkey show that Turkey is directly connecting the Armenian-Turkish relations with the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. Yes, they say that without preconditions and so on, but I think that the word precondition has entered our political agenda or discourse very artificially, that word is not so appropriate. But Turkey and Azerbaijan, being two organically connected countries, push forward their agenda jointly. Now, if Azerbaijan manages to ask, force and do so that Turkey considers its interests, it turns out that these two processes [Armenian-Turkish and Armenian-Azerbaijani] will develop together or not”, Torosyan said.

According to the lawmaker, this is evidenced by the fact that when agreements are reached between Armenia and Turkey (for example, the sides agreed to ensure opportunity of crossing the border for the citizens of third countries visiting Armenia and Turkey in the shortest timeframe), they either happen slowly or do not happen at all. He comes to a conclusion that even the agreements are pending until the process imagined by Turkey in the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations takes place.

The MP also commented on opposition’s statements according to which the opening of the Armenian-Turkish border is more beneficial to Turkey, than Armenia, therefore, Armenia should oppose the opening of that border.

“It’s not like that, we need the opening of the Armenian-Turkish border more, otherwise, Turkey would have opened the border a long time ago”, Arsen Torosyan said, adding that Turkey has numerous communication directions, and if the border with Armenia remains closed, that country will feel nothing from it, neither economically nor politically.

He stated that Armenia needs the opening of the border with Turkey more, given also the heavy geopolitical situation when every additional route is highly necessary for solving the vital issues of the country.

“Now, global food crisis is forecast, and in line with this we already see that food crisis. Therefore, we need the Armenian-Turkish border to be opened and the relations to be normalized”, he said.

On July 1, Special Representatives for the normalization process between Armenia and Turkey, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan and Ambassador Serdar Kılıç held their fourth meeting in Vienna.

They agreed to enable the crossing of the land border between Armenia and Turkey by third-country citizens visiting Armenia and Turkey respectively at the earliest date possible and decided to initiate the necessary process to that end.

They also agreed on commencing direct air cargo trade between Armenia and Turkey at the earliest possible date and decided to initiate the necessary process to that effect.

Furthermore, they discussed other possible concrete steps that can be undertaken towards achieving the ultimate goal of full normalization between their respective countries.

Finally, they reemphasized their agreement to continue the normalization process without preconditions.

Interview by Karen Khachatryan

Photos by Hayk Manukyan