Bill on assistance to Surmalu blast victims put into circulation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia has developed and put into circulation a bill on providing assistance to the victims of the Surmalu trade center explosion.

In response to a query from ARMENPRESS, the ministry said the assistance will be given to the families of those who were killed in the blast and to those who were injured.

“The circle of those eligible for the assistance has been clarified. The assistance will be provided to the families of those who died in the explosion and those who suffered injuries, were maimed, and were treated for these injuries in hospitals. Upon receiving recommendations from our partner ministries we will mention the size of the assistance and procedural details,” the ministry said.

16 people were killed and over 60 others were injured in the August 14 explosion at the Surmalu trade center. 1 person is presumed missing in the blast.