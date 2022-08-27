French, US ambassadors ignore Azerbaijani government’s invitation to visit Shushi

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. The Ambassadors of France and the United States to Azerbaijan have ignored the invitation of the Azerbaijani government to visit Shushi, Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the president of Azerbaijan, said, the Azerbaijani media report.

“Today the Ambassadors of France and the United States are not in Shushi. They have demonstratively ignored the invitation of the Azerbaijani government”, he said.

Earlier the Azerbaijani and Turkish media reported that members of around 70 embassies accredited in Azerbaijan and Turkey visited Varanda and Shushi which have come under the Azerbaijani control as a result of the 2020 Artsakh War.