Artsakh announces Independence Day events for September 2

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. All five factions of the Artsakh Parliament announced that Independence Day (Republic Day) events will be held on September 2 in Stepanakert city.

The Members of Parliament said that all citizens and guests of Stepanakert city are invited to the Stepanakert Freedom Square at 17:30, September 2 where a march will take place. And then at 19:00 a rally will take place at Revival Square dedicated to the proclamation of the Republic of Artsakh.

“The people of Artsakh are committed to the sovereign statehood affirmed with the blood of their sons and shaped through the persistent and painstaking work of thousands of devotees. By participating in the march-rally, we join the continuous struggle for freedom, showing to the whole world our unity and the will and determination to protect our rights. A free Artsakh is the main guarantee for having an Armenian Artsakh,” reads the statement published by the press service of parliament of Artsakh.