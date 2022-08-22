Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Armenia, Russian Ambassador discuss military cooperation and regional security

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. On August 22, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Major General Edward Asryan received Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Armenia Sergey Kopirkin. The defense attaché of the embassy, colonel Igor Shcherbakov also took part in the meeting.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia, Sergey Kopirkin congratulated Edward Asryan on assuming the post of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and wished him success during his responsible mission.

A number of issues related to military cooperation as well as regional security were discussed at the meeting.