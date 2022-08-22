Armenia's GDP grew by 13% in the second quarter

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia's gross domestic product, GDP, in the second quarter of 2022, compared to the previous quarter, increased by more than 414 billion AMD, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Government of Armenia.

"In the second quarter of 2022 the gross domestic product (GDP) of Armenia was 1 trillion 898 billion 759.5 million AMD, against 1 trillion 484 billion 608 million AMD of the previous quarter. In the second quarter of the current year, compared to the same quarter of the previous year, the Armenia’s GDP increased by 13%. GDP per capita in Armenia was 641 thousand 105 AMD in the second quarter, while in the previous quarter it was 501 thousand 303 AMD", the press release states.