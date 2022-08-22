Two Azerbaijani servicemen injured in Lachin landmine blast – report
YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Two Azerbaijani servicemen suffered various-degree injuries in the Lachin district in a landmine explosion, according to Azerbaijani media reports.
The Azerbaijani military prosecution is investigating the incident.
